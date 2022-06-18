Philip Barbour hosts their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars competition

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour football hosted their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars on Friday night.

Doddridge County, Preston, Tygarts Valley and Trinity were all in Colts territory. With five rounds of 7v7, four for each team, the squads definitely got in some solid summer work.

Aside from the 7v7 was the Hog Wars lineman competition, Doddridge County edging out Philip Barbour to win it.

At the end of the day, nights like these are the time to just enjoy being on a football field, ““Being around the guys I just enjoy being out here an seeing all the coaches that I’m friends with and watching how their programs are growing, and how ours are growing and just enjoying the time together, the 7 on 7 fits us extremely well with the way we run our air raid so we enjoy it were just happy to be able to be out and compete it seems like it’s been such a long year and it’s good to be out here and just play football again,” said Trinity Head Coach Chris Simpson.

