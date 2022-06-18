BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronald Eugene “Gene” Kight, 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:22 P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, surrounded by his family. He was born July 3, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Berl Clyda and Frona Eva (Reed) Kight. He retired from Brockway Glass in 1999 after 30 plus years, was a member of the United Methodist Church, and Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club where he served as a District Governor in 1990-1991. He enjoyed camping and square dancing but his greatest pride and joy was his grand and great-grandchildren. Gene was their biggest fan watching them all play baseball, football, softball, volleyball, and horse shows. He lived life to the fullest up to his very last days.He leaves behind his wife of sixty-six years, Shirley Annette (Bramer) Kight whom he married August 1, 1956; two sons, Ronald Lee (Lydia) Kight and Jeffrey Alan (Linda) Kight; seven grandchildren, Kerri L. (Chris) Drake, Travis J. (Treenah) Kight, Janelle L. (Chris) Hunter, Benjamin J. (Tiffany) Kight, Kayla Hedge, Jacob T. (Emily) Kight, and Lynsey M. (Cory) Kight; and sixteen great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Reed Kight, Berl Kight, Jr., and William Kight; and a sister, Evelyn Kight.Friends and family may call from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Additional calling hours will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Street, Bridgeport, WV with a Graveside Service to follow at Marshville Cemetery, Marshville, WV.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club, P. O. Box 337, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734.

