Local musicians show off talent

Winfield Country Sunday oldies show returned to the Winfield Community Center.
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Winfield Country Sunday oldies show returned to the Winfield Community Center.

Local musicians come to the Winfield Community Center to show off their talent. Country Sundays is one Sunday a month.

Chris and Becky Musgrove are the organizers of the event. They say people enjoy coming and engaging with one another.

“It’s important to keep the local country music scene and music in general alive. With the pandemic and everything, it shut everything down. We are just now starting to get everything back open again,” said Chris Musgrove.

Chris’s grandparents started Winfield Country Sundays.

