BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roger Glenn Spurgeon, age 68, of Clarksburg passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born October 3rd, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Richard L. Dodd and Martha J. Eckles Dodd. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Jennifer Lynne Griffith Spurgeon, whom he married June 8th, 1982.In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his children, Marsha Luzader and her husband Chad of Salem, Stephanie Weippert of Ohio, and Roger G. Spurgeon Jr. of Ohio; four beloved grandchildren, Rylee, Alivia, and Macie Hustead, and C.J. Luzader; and several siblings, Michael, Rhonda, Donna, Kay, Ricky, Tommy, Ronald, Edna Mae, Robert, and Linda.Roger was a graduate of Victory High School. He was formerly employed at Long John Silvers for over 30 years. He then went on to work at the United Hospital Center until the time of his stroke.He was very passionate about watching “mountaineer” football, and a devoted coin collector. He loved to fish, but above all he enjoyed spending time with family and his fur buddy Tank.Family and friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort WV 26301 on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Sandy presiding. Per his request, cremation services will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

