Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fraud case.

CPD says two wallets were stolen from two different victims on Emily Drive on June 16, and that stolen credit cards were used for high-dollar purchases.

CPD says the suspects (pictured) are working together and appear to be targeting elderly females.

Fraud suspect (CPD)

“We would also like to remind the public to be aware of their purse and wallet while shopping and that these incidents occurred in just a few seconds,” Detective Brett Levine said.

Fraud suspect (Clarksburg Police Department)

If the public has any information they can contact Detective Levine at BLevine@Cityof ClarksburgWV.com, Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com or the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Fraud suspect vehicle (Clarksburg Police Department)

