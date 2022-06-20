6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 6/19/22 9:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding the weekends recovery efforts in the Kanawha River.

The child has been identified as Deonco Howard from Dunbar.

Initially, the name of the child’s aunt who also drowned trying to save him was believed to be Katreece Wells. However, it was learned this name was an alias and the actual identity of the female is Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio.

Howard’s body was located in the river not far from where witnesses reported seeing him go under.

The sheriff’s office says they are saddened by the tragic incident and send their heartfelt sympathy to the families.

6/19/22 8:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of the 6-year old boy was located and recovered Sunday evening.

6/18/22 8:15 P.M. UPDATE: The vehicle involved has been recovered according to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for the missing boy will continue in the morning.

ORIGINAL: Rescue crews have recovered a woman’s body and are searching for a child along the Kanawha River after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle entered the river with the child inside..

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Katreece Wells, 44, from Indiana, and a 6-year old relative were fishing at the Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar when the child accidentally knocked Wells’ SUV into gear.

Investigators say the vehicle struck Wells and entered the Kanawha River.

They say Wells was able to rescue the child from the vehicle but both were last seen in the water, Wells’ body was recovered, but Deputies say they have not located the child.

Crews say they have located multiple vehicles in the river, but they haven’t located Wells’ SUV.

Multiple agencies are on scene with rescue boats and helicopter assisting in the search efforts.

They say murky water from recent rainfall is making the search more difficult, and they expect the search to continue through to Saturday night.

Nitro Fire Department, Institute Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, St. Albans Fire Department, Kanawha Emergency Management, State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Dunbar Police Department, and ambulance authorities are on scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.