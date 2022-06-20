Advertisement

Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant

Crews responded to an “emergency operation” at the Lhoist plant in Ripplemead.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews responded to an “emergency operation” at the Lhoist plant in Ripplemead, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

The company is a producer of lime and minerals, according to its website.

The plant on Big Stoney Creek Road is about four miles north of Pearisburg.

