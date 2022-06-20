Advertisement

Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students

In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H.(AP Photo/Jim Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The president of Dartmouth College says the school is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term.

Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component.

Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid.

This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years.

Dartmouth is joining Ivy League peers Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies, The Dartmouth newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Teen with spontaneous brain bleed saved by WVU Medicine pediatric neurosurgeon
I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life