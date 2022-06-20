John James “Jimmy” Barberio, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was born in Clarksburg on October 3,1930, the son of the late Fortunato and Maria De Petrone Barberio.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Alice (Patterson) Barberio, on January 26, 2018.

Surviving are his son, James F. Barberio and his wife Barbara of Charlotte, NC; three daughters, Alice DeFazio and her husband Mark of Bridgeport; Patricia Barberio and her companion Bill Hawkinberry of Bridgeport; and Cynthia Salfia and her husband Mark of Clarksburg; seven grandchildren, James F. Barberio, II, and his wife Stacy of Harrisburg, NC; Scott Barberio and his wife Kristine of Monroe, NC; Mark Salfia and his wife Jessica of Martinsburg; Maria DeFazio of Charlotte, NC; Jessica Best and her husband Steven of Silver Spring, MD; MAJ Matthew House, US Army, and his wife Deanna of Ft. Knox, KY; and AJ DeFazio and his companion Sarah Waara of Charlotte, NC. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Blake Dockery, Bryson, West, Braden, Jalie, Brock and Samantha Barberio; Addie, Jayce, and Dominic Salfia; and Lily and Maverick House and Sullivan Best.

Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Frank Patterson and his wife Shirley of Clarksburg; and Sonny Smith of Parkersburg; a sister-in-law, Lee Patterson of Richmond, VA, and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by six brothers, John Barberio and his wife Angeline; Anthony Barberio and his wife Mary; Frank Barberio and his wife Hope; FJ “Junior” Barberio and his wife Genevieve; Joseph Barberio and his wife Betty and Pepino Barberio; four sisters Rose Barberio, Angeline Lozano and her husband Ralph, Mary Catherine Lozano and her husband Tony and infant Sarah Barberio; a brother-in-law Donald Patterson; and a sister-in-law Nancy Smith.

Jim graduated from Victory High School in 1949 where he was a member of the football team. He served in the US Marine Corps and was based in Camp Lejeune, NC during the time of the Korean Conflict.

He worked at Fourco Glass-Rolland Plant and Adamston Flat in the Hot End departments and at the Jerry Run Division in the electronics department before retiring in 1995. He took great pride in serving as the Union Secretary at Jerry Run for several years.

Jim also learned the trade of ceramic tile setting and was hired to install tile in many homes and businesses in Harrison County and the surrounding areas. In his early retirement years, he enjoyed golfing, keeping his yard in pristine condition and traveling to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid history buff, particularly the events of World War II and could be found in his recliner watching the History Channel for hours at a time.

Jim was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport and previously St. James Catholic Church in North View.

Condolences to the Barberio Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where the Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2002, with Father Patsy Iaquinta as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

