Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm front remains northwest of us and a high-pressure system sits on top of the Ohio River Valley, leading to stable conditions this afternoon. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, with the clouds streaming from the north. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, similar to the weekend. Overall, today will be a nice day to go outside. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s a mild night. Tomorrow afternoon, the warm front moves east, allowing warmer air to flow in from the south and west. As a result, temperatures skyrocket into the low-90s, with heat indices in the mid-90s. While not as humid as last week, you may still want to take precautions against the heat, such as drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in air-conditioned places. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and sunny. Wednesday will feel much hotter, even with highs in the low-90s, thanks to more moisture flowing in from the southwest, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Around Wednesday evening, a cold front pushes in from the northwest, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight. So expect some rain, and maybe even a few summertime downpours, during that time. Any leftover rain is gone by Thursday morning, leading to sunny skies and highs in the 80s by the afternoon. So we’re back to seasonable conditions. The hot temperatures and sunshine last into Friday and the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s and feeling slightly warmer. Barring a few isolated convective showers, we should remain dry as we approach the weekend. In short, after today, the heat returns, so you’ll need a water bottle with you this week. At least, skies stay clear for much of this week.

Today: Any leftover showers should be done this morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be overcast and gray. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, similar to the past few days. Overall, besides the clouds, this afternoon will be nice. High: 74.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s. Overall, it’s a mild, calm night. Low: 57.

Tuesday: A few clouds move in during the morning, but by the afternoon, they leave and we are left with sunny skies. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s. Heat indices could reach the mid-90s, so make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and sunny. High: 91.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the evening hours. So expect some rain at times. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s. Because of the humidity, it might feel more like the upper-90s, or even triple-digits, in some areas. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect a hot afternoon, with a chance of showers and storms. High: 93.

