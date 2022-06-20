Joshua David Lamb, 40, of Fairmont gained his wings from Heaven on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.

Joshua David Lamb was born on January 27, 1982, in Clarksburg to his loving parents Patricia Lowe Buzzo and Jacob Paul Lamb.

Joshua loved to fish and hunt at his family farm in Weston. He was a huge NASCAR fan and always rooted for the Earnhart’s. Joshua was also an avid Pool Player. He was always up for a game of pool and played for many teams throughout Morgantown and Fairmont for several years. He won two PBA National Championships in Billiards.

He played little league baseball from the time he was 5 years old to 13 years old for he loved the game in Marion County. He was a huge Mountaineer and Dallas Cowboy fan and especially enjoyed watching them with his dad.

Along with his parents, Patty and Jake, Joshua leaves behind his stepfather Robbie Buzzo and stepmother Kim Carder; his grandmother Ruth A. Lowe who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his Aunt’s Dixie Burner, Paula Looman (Dwayne), Penny Dove (Ted), Pamela Grimm (Tommy), Peggy Landis (Jeff), and Uncle Harvey L Lowe Jr. (Hazel). Sixteen cousins, three little men Joshua Conner (his name’s sake), Gavin Boggs and Garrett Fridley whom he loved dearly, and his beloved dog “Baby Girl” Daphne, and Ted and Lilliam Buzzo and family.

Joshua is now resting in the loving arms of his Grandparents Harvey L. Lowe, Sr. and Paul and Edna Lamb. He was preceded in death by his uncle Gene Lamb, Aunt Antheia Lamb, his cousin Gregory Lamb and uncle Larry Burner.

Joshua you were so loved and will be so sadly missed by your loving parent’s family and many friends until we meet again Our Angel Above.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

