Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | June 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was the last of a stretch of days where temperatures stayed below 80 degrees. This weekend was a little nicer because the sun was out, but today we weren’t as fortunate, as clouds have overtaken the skies. Precipitation was kept to a minimum today, but some areas did see some very light showers. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the night tonight, and by tomorrow morning we’ll be back to sunny skies. A warm front crossing overnight tonight will pave the way for some intense heat to hit the area tomorrow, with lowland highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The air will be dry, so while it will be hot, humidity won’t really be a factor. That changes for Wednesday when the cold front associated with the same system that brought the warm front starts to approach us. Southerly flow will increase, drawing up a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, raising our humidity levels. Wednesday’s high temperatures will only be a degree or two higher than tomorrow’s, but they will feel like the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity. That moist air with that cold front also raises the likeliness for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Between the hours of 3pm and 11pm we’re expected to see some bands of thunderstorms crossing through West Virginia from the north to the south. Severe weather potential as of now is low, but we do still expect to see some strong winds and heavy rain. That frontal passage will drop Thursday’s temperatures to the mid to upper 80s, but the 90-degree days return for the weekend. After Wednesday night, rain and thunderstorms aren’t expected again until Sunday.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 91

Wednesday: Hot and humid; PM thunderstorms. High: 92

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 88

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.