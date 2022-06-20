Union Rescue Mission helping homeless through extreme heat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Union Rescue Mission in Fairmont will be helping the homeless throughout the summer.

With the heat, this summer Union Rescue Mission will have food, water, and beds for the homeless to sleep in. The beds are available every night to sleep.

Union Rescue Mission also serves three meals a day. Executive Director George Batten says anyone is welcome to Union Rescue Mission.

“It’s important because it’s compassion. Everybody deserves compassion. Everybody deserves a moment of rest from the elements and the hardness of their lives. We all take vacations. They just need some help,” said Batten.

Union Rescue Mission is located at 107 Jefferson Street in Fairmont.

