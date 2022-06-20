Advertisement

Virginia Ann Vaughn Haden

Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Virginia Ann Vaughn Haden, 79, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her three daughters and under the care of WV Caring.

Virginia was born Sunday, March 21, 1943, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late William Carl Vaughn and Virginia Helen McNeil Vaughn. She was married to Jerry Haden who preceded her in death.

Left to cherish Virginia’s memory are three daughters, Debby Shrader, Trena Ward and husband, Zachary, and Kathy Gear-Conrad, her best friend and “sister” Patty Padgett, six grandchildren, Zeth Shrader, Davie Tackett and wife, Shauna, Brandy Poling and companion, Will Viski, Michael Wamsley, Frankie Wamsley, and Ashely Conrad and fiancé, Christian Scott, eleven great grandchildren. Preceding Virginia in death besides her parents and husband, was one grandson, Billy Shrader.

Virginia attended the schools of Bladensburg, MD and had worked as a cook at Bishop Hodges Pastoral Center. She was an excellent cook which was something she greatly enjoyed as well as crafting, bingo, and steady trips to Wal-Mart with Patty. There were two things that rivaled her love for cooking and they were cats and Elvis.

The family wishes to thank Roger, Hailey, and Shauna for their wonderful compassionate care.

Virginia’s request for cremation will be honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 2pm until 4pm.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Virginia Ann Vaughn Haden.

Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

