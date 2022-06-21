Bridgeport Post 68 wins the first Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 came home with the first Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament trophy on Sunday Night.

For Bridgeport High School Head Coach Robert Shields, the tournament represented more than just baseball, “You could always find my dad at the bal field supporting and cheering on the kids while encouraging them to believe in themselves. He cultivated a culture of hard work on na doff the field and still made it fun for the kids, he understood that sports taught many life lessons that would help you be successful in life.” said Shields.

Timbuck Shields was apart of American Legion baseball frm 1987 until he passed in May 2012.

For Bridgeport Post 68, playing in the tournament and then taking the Championship held a bigger meaning with the ties to their Coach (Robert) Shields, “It means a lot especially us Bridgeport kids because we know how much shields dad means to him so to win it for him meant a lot for us and I know it meant a lot to him,” said Cam Cole.

“It means a ton, I mean coach shields means a ton to us he’s been coaching us all of high school and for us to play for his dad like that, I thought it was a great experience,” said Ben McDougal

