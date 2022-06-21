Gold and Blue United assist Ukrainian refugees in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - What started off as a few messages over social media turned into something bigger for Pamela Hines, founder of Gold & Blue United INC.

Hines had been speaking with Russian refugee Julia Khazagaeva who came to the United States with her husband, Alexsandr Kodolvo and their children.

Khazagaeva and Kodolvo were both journalists in Russia. However, they didn’t agree with Vladimir Putin’s leadership and the war going on over seas.

“We couldn’t keep silence about this war. It is absolutely unbearable for us for me, my husband, you cannot just go to work everyday and keep doing your usual stuff when innocent people die,” Khazagaeva explained.

She added they had very little when they came here, and Hines got them everything they needed.

“He broke bridges. He cut the ties between nations and people but such people like pam they build them again,” Khazagaeva said, still referring to Putin.

Hines and Gold & Blue help refugees in their adjustment to the community. She also connected refugee and sponsor families so they could apply for the “Uniting for Ukraine” program.

“I look at all the credentials of what they lived like in Ukraine. What they like to do. You know, just simple family criteria and then I find the sponsors that are looking for people in that same kind of life,” Hines explained.

She added she started this non-profit to help as many families as she could find a safe place to live.

Hines hoped that they would eventually find a corporate sponsor for Gold & Blue so they could expand the program.

