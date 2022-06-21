Harrison County holds summer reading program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County has a summer reading and eating program for elementary-age students.

Mentors help the students read a book each day at Northview Elementary School. The students will then have lunch and then go to the city park to play games.

The program is 6 weeks long and lasts through July.

Site supervisor Sheila Book says it’s a great way to maintain reading skills throughout the summer.

“Well, most children if they don’t read over the summer, they lose reading skills they developed. A lot of times when they finish the school year and start back next year, they have already lost reading skills. Sometimes by the time they get to high school they have lost 2 years of reading,” said Book.

Book says she would like to see the program expand throughout the state.

