Harrison County man allegedly threatened to kill woman, three children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said the threatened to kill a woman and three children.

Officers received a call on June 19th from a woman in reference to multiple incidents between her and Brock Pearson, 40, of Meadowbrook, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the woman allegedly said Pearson “grabbed her by the hair” and “possessed and brandished a firearm at her head while in the presence of three juveniles,” all of whom were under 10 years old.

During the incident, officers said Pearson “threatened to ‘blow’” the woman’s “head off” and didn’t care about the children, saying he would “blow their heads off too.”

The report says Pearson “would attempt suicide by police officer if law enforcement was called.”

Pearson has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

