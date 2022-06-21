Advertisement

Harrison County man allegedly threatened to kill woman, three children

Brock Pearson
Brock Pearson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said the threatened to kill a woman and three children.

Officers received a call on June 19th from a woman in reference to multiple incidents between her and Brock Pearson, 40, of Meadowbrook, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the woman allegedly said Pearson “grabbed her by the hair” and “possessed and brandished a firearm at her head while in the presence of three juveniles,” all of whom were under 10 years old.

During the incident, officers said Pearson “threatened to ‘blow’” the woman’s “head off” and didn’t care about the children, saying he would “blow their heads off too.”

The report says Pearson “would attempt suicide by police officer if law enforcement was called.”

Pearson has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Fraud suspects
Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say

Latest News

George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Delegate Mike Pushkin
Pushkin elected chairman of West Virginia Democratic Party
First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during...
Contest decides West Virginia’s official birthday cake
Refugees share their stories and gratefulness to Gold & Blue.
Gold and Blue United assist Ukrainian refugees in Morgantown