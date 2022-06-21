Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Summer Solstice, the first day of summer, and it will be a hot one. A warm front lifts northeast of us today, allowing an upper-level ridge to push in from the Central US and bring lots of warm air into the Mid-Atlantic Region. This results in lots of hot, stable air pushing into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, over 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the past few days. Heat indices might be in the low-to-mid-90s, so make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and if you can, do most of your activities in the morning or evening. Overall, expect a hot, sunny afternoon. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with a few clouds pushing in from the north. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds begin to build ahead of a cold front northwest of our region. So skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the low-90s. More moisture will flow into our area, so it will feel more like the upper-90s in some areas. So once again, take precautions against the heat. The cold front then pushes in after 5 PM, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms into our area. Some could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. The rain leaves after 10 PM. Overall, expect a hot afternoon, with storm chances. Nicer weather returns on Thursday, as cooler, drier air from the northwest drops temperatures into the mid-80s and keeps skies sunny. Skies remain partly clear over Friday and the weekend, and temperatures climb back into the upper-80s and 90s around that same time. So the hot weather returns. It’s not until Sunday night that more showers and thunderstorms push into our area and bring more rain. In short, we’re kickstarting the summer season off with hot temperatures and sunshine, with rain chances at times.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny this afternoon, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-90s, much higher than the past few days and warmer-than-average for the start of summertime. Heat indices could be in the mid-90s in some areas, so make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in air-conditioned places. Overall, expect a hot, sunny day. High: 91.

Tonight: A few clouds push in tonight, but otherwise, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Overall, a warm, nice night. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Skies start out partly clear in the morning and early-afternoon, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-90s. Heat indices will be in the upper-90s in some areas, so make sure to take precautions against the heat. After 6 PM, a line of showers and thunderstorms pushes into our area, with some bringing downpours and gusty winds. So we are watching carefully. After 10 PM, the rain leaves. Overall, expect a hot afternoon and stormy evening. High: 93.

Thursday: Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with north-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, a nice day. High: 85.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.