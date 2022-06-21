Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2022

Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms tomorrow!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of summer! The heat really kicked up to remind us that today is the solstice. Some towns did reach 90 degrees today, others maxed out in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will likely be a degree or two higher than today’s, but it will feel multiple degrees hotter due to increased humidity. That humidity increase is due to a cold front approaching from the west sucking moist Gulf air up into West Virginia. The added moisture along with the excessive heat makes our atmosphere ripe for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening upon the arrival of that cold front. The National Weather Service has placed most of our counties under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which means we could see isolated instances of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours possibly leading to minor flash flooding. The storms will be moving from north to south, likely between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. Past that, we’ll be left with clouds for the remainder of the night, and they’ll gradually decrease through Thursday morning, leading to a sunnier Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s temperatures will fall to a more seasonable low to mid-80s, but things gradually heat back up to temperatures similar to today’s, and storms become a possibility again with another cold front’s arrival Sunday night.

Tonight: A few passing clouds. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Hot and humid; PM thunderstorms. High: 92

Thursday: Decreasing clouds and seasonable. High: 84

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 87

