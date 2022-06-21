Linger’s calendar marked for June 11th for more than one reason

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 11th is an important date for Buckhannon’s Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger, and now for more reasons than one.

After a win just ten days ago, Linger is now 13-5-3 in his professional boxing career. Being from North Central West Virginia, his boxing roots lie in an area staple - the Toughman Contest - an annual event he won twice.

“After I’d won Toughman and did one or two more amateur fights, that’s when Tim Wheeler entered into my life,” Linger said. “I guess he saw a lot of potential in me.”

Linger went on to a professional career that began with a 10-0 record, winning his first fight in March of 2015 and not losing his first contest until October of 2018.

“It was cool. I was on a good streak, so I was like ah, I can’t lose,” Linger said. “But competition gets harder, so I guess it was bound to happen. Losing a few times has actually taught me a lot.”

On June 11th, he didn’t lose, and even better, he won at Madison Square Garden, New York City’s biggest stage. Linger faced off with Josue Vargas in a junior welterweight bout, a fight he wasn’t expected to win... but did with a technical knockout in the second round.

“I was wanting to go in there to see if I could win. I like to actually fight people better than me. Just because I like that challenge, like ‘can I beat them or not?’ So that’s what I like,” Linger said. “It is the best feeling I’ve had in a long time, especially at Madison Square Garden. That’s the biggest arena in the world.”

June 11th is a big day for another reason - it’s his son Finn’s birthday. Linger couldn’t be in Buckhannon to celebrate with him, so instead he wanted to win for him. With that motivation in mind, and the support from his trainer and family, he secured his thirteenth career win.

“I couldn’t have done it without any of them,” Linger said. “They play such a big part in my success.”

As for what’s next, Linger doesn’t have anything inked just yet. He’s still focused on fighting and focused on winning.

“I’m going to fight whoever they put in front of me. Whoever my trainer and Jerry think is good for me, then that’s who I’m going to fight,” Linger said. “I don’t have anyone special or anyone I’m looking forward to fighting, I just want to go in there and fight whoever they say to.”

Will any arenas be able to hold a candle to the one he just dominated? Well, Linger isn’t sure.

“Madison Square Garden. That was one of the big ones I was wanting to win at, and I was able to do it.”

