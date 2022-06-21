Man accused of fleeing from officers in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after officers said he fled at a high rate of speed in Randolph County.

Officers saw Gary Kidd, 54, who had an active warrant for absconding, driving a vehicle on Harrison Avenue in Elkins on June 10th, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers got behind Kidd, he allegedly fled in a reckless manner at speeds of approximately 70 mph toward Beverly.

Officers pursuing Kidd said he passed multiple vehicles on a double yellow line and nearly struck a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite lane.

Following this, Kidd slowed to approximately 25 mph but refused to stop, according to officers.

Court documents say officers followed Kidd for another half mile before coming to a road block set up by officers with the WVSP.

After stopping, Kidd failed to exit the vehicle after several commands from officers and had to be assisted out of the passenger side of the vehicle to be placed into custody.

Kidd was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail on his warrant through parole. Further charges are pending at this time, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

