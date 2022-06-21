Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers have charged a man in connection to last month’s Morgantown armed robbery on High Street.

An employee at Jimmy John’s told officers a white male, identified as George Hess, 20, of Morgantown, came into the business on May 31st around 1:30 a.m. and demanded money from the register, according to a criminal complaint.’

The employee allegedly told officers Hess pulled out “what appeared to be a handgun” and removed money from the register before leaving the business.

Detectives released an image of the suspect in the robbery, and multiple individuals reportedly contacted the Morgantown Police Department to report that the man was Hess.

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. (Morgantown Police Department)

Hess has been charged with 2nd-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

