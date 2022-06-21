Advertisement

Morgantown boy’s basketball returns from a weekend of opportunities at DC Live

Mohigans played the best, in front of the best
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boy’s basketball just returned from a weekend of opportunities at DC Live.

The event is one of the top showcases in the Country, with coaches from all over the country in attendance.

“Gelling with the team especially too, since we got a few extra new players and seeing how the bench plays and then playing in front of the coaches was also a fun experience too,” said Brody Hall.

The Mohigans were one of two West Virginia teams that were invited. They played four games while they were there, their only looses coming from perineal Top 25 teams in the Country.

“It meant a lot to go down there and make a statement so people know where we’re from, people think West Virginia isn’t really a basketball state, but I think it is,” said Garrison Kisner

Attending the showcase was huge for collegiate exposure, as well as increasing the level of play for Morgantown basketball. It allowed the Mohigans to see what kind of talent is out there, while also showing the region the caliber of play that West Virginia is capable of.

“When we go at first I think they think it’s gonna be a cupcake win for them, we show up, we don’t look like the other teams, they got you know 6′10″, 6′11″ guys, so yeah I think when we go out here an compete with them and play hard its like wow these guys can really play and we saw some stuff on social media like wow Morgantown high and West Virginia is the real deal, so its good to see that its good for our state, it’ good for our players,” said Head Coach Dave Tallman.

“It was way different than being at home the style of play is different, the defensive intensity is way different its a real eye opener to other parts of the country that play the way they play,” said Cameron Danser.

