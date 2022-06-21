One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison County.

The vehicle fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, happened on I-79 southbound near mile marker 108, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one person is being life-flighted to the hospital due to burns sustained in the fire.

(WDTV)

Officials at the scene tell 5 News the vehicle “spontaneously combusted” on the interstate.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Lost Creek and Mount Clare Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

