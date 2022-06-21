Advertisement

Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.(Parma Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Fraud suspects
Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women
George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison...
One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79

Latest News

Headstones are seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10,...
Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to...
COVID vaccines for young children hitting arms
The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday.
United Way Day of Action takes place at Palatine Park
Harrison County has a summer reading and eating program for elementary-age students.
Harrison County holds summer reading program