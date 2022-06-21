Preston County man accused of sexually assaulting teen

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he sexually assaulted an underage teen.

Troopers met with a man at the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment in January 2022 in reference to text messages seen on a juvenile girl’s cell phone that had been exchanged with Nathan Leggett, 18, of Tunnelton, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers reviewed the alleged text messages, including one Leggett sent the girl saying he “told you that you can’t say anything bc I could go to jail.”

The report says officers interviewed the girl at the Preston County Child Advocacy Center, where she said she and Leggett had sexual relations twice.

Leggett has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.