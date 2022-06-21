State GOP leader will not resign, seek reelection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia GOP Chair will not resign his post, even after Republican officials in the state publicly asked him to do so.

On Saturday, some state leaders put out a statement accusing Mark Harris of “inappropriate behavior.”

While they did not give specifics, the statement alluded to allegations they found credible and alarming.

Now, Harris says while he won’t resign, he won’t be seeking reelection as State Party Chair.

The State GOP Executive Committee selected Harris to serve as the chair in January 2021.

