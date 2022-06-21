Advertisement

Summer solstice poses problems to Alzheimer’s community

(Video Blocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the official start of the summer season.

It’s the day of the year where we have the most sunlight.

While some celebrate more light in the evenings, for one community, it causes more trouble.

For those suffering from Alzheimer’s, the extra daylight makes it hard to know when to get up or when to go to bed.

As Debbie Spiker, the Co-chair of the Tri-County Walk to end Alzheimer’s, explains, the summer solstice is often seen as one of the hardest days for those with the disorder.

“So systemically or chemically in their system it becomes way too confusing,” Spiker said. “So, we recognize the summer solstice to be one of the hardest days for Alzheimer’s patients. But it’s also one of the strongest days when we fight.”

Spiker asks the community to be creative and to find ways to raise money to help end Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Fraud suspects
Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women
George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison...
One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2022
Vaccines now available for children under 5-years-old
State GOP leader will not resign, seek reelection
State GOP leader will not resign, not seek reelection
State GOP leader will not resign, not seek reelection