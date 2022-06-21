Summer solstice poses problems to Alzheimer’s community

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the official start of the summer season.

It’s the day of the year where we have the most sunlight.

While some celebrate more light in the evenings, for one community, it causes more trouble.

For those suffering from Alzheimer’s, the extra daylight makes it hard to know when to get up or when to go to bed.

As Debbie Spiker, the Co-chair of the Tri-County Walk to end Alzheimer’s, explains, the summer solstice is often seen as one of the hardest days for those with the disorder.

“So systemically or chemically in their system it becomes way too confusing,” Spiker said. “So, we recognize the summer solstice to be one of the hardest days for Alzheimer’s patients. But it’s also one of the strongest days when we fight.”

Spiker asks the community to be creative and to find ways to raise money to help end Alzheimer’s.

