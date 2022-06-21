United Way Day of Action takes place at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday.

About 300 volunteers from local businesses and partners showed up.

The participants spent the day helping local non-profit agencies.

Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert says it brings everyone together for a fun day of service.

“We’re hoping everyone gets a chance to meet some of our funded partners and learn a little bit about the work they’re doing in the communities for all of our neighbors. It gives them a chance to see that they have a united way in their community,” said Gilbert.

The event is held every June 21st to kick off summer.

