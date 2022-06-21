Advertisement

United Way Day of Action takes place at Palatine Park

The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday.
The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday.

About 300 volunteers from local businesses and partners showed up.

The participants spent the day helping local non-profit agencies.

Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert says it brings everyone together for a fun day of service.

“We’re hoping everyone gets a chance to meet some of our funded partners and learn a little bit about the work they’re doing in the communities for all of our neighbors. It gives them a chance to see that they have a united way in their community,” said Gilbert.

The event is held every June 21st to kick off summer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Fraud suspects
Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women
George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison...
One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79

Latest News

Harrison County has a summer reading and eating program for elementary-age students.
Harrison County holds summer reading program
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Sweet-A-Licious
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Gary Kidd
Man accused of fleeing from officers in Randolph County