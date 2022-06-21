Warming Up with Class AA State Runner-Ups Philip Barbour girl’s soccer

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s warmup takes us down to Phillip to chat with the reigning Class AA State Runner-ups, Philip Barbour girl’s soccer.

The seniors couldn’t be more excited to be back on the field, and are using last year’s State Championship loss as motivation this season, “This year I bet we’re gonna come back bigger and better and we are really just pushing to be the best this year we don’t want to end up like we did last year because that was very heartbreaking because all of our , all of our goals and everything we worked so hard for we just came so close and I feel like the girls have so much more motivation this year and its really just brining us together,” said Jorjalynn Ford.

“After such a successful, great season last year, I’m more than excited and thrilled to be back here with our Colt family, and its amazing,” said Caylee Simons.

Entering her senior season, Darcy Knight reflects on her time with the Colts, “It’s definitely bitter sweet but I really enjoyed all my time here and I just can’t wait to be back on the field with my team and leading them to hopefully a state championship this year.”

