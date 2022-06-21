Advertisement

WVU football is suiting up in style for the Backyard Brawl

Mountaineers drop one-game jerseys for the first Brawl in 11 years
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While the return of the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years is exciting enough, WVU football kicked it up enough, dropping their one-game uniforms they’ll wear at Pitt on West Virginia Day.

The uniforms are decked out in nods to West Virginia, including “Cue Country Roads” on inside neckline, and the routes (ex. 1-79) on the shoulders.

WVU will travel to Pitt for the 105th Backyard Brawl September 1st.

