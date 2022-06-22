Advertisement

14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout hosts teams across state classifications

Ten teams competing throughout the day at Robert C. Byrd and Washington Irving
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd hosted the 14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout throughout the day Tuesday, hosting ten teams from across the North Central West Virginia area.

Tygarts Valley (A), Tyler Consolidated (A), Lewis County (AAA), Lincoln (AAA), Fairmont Senior (AAA), Grafton (AAA), Bridgeport (AAAA) and University’s A and B squads (AAAA), as well as host RCB, participated.

Classes do not mix all that often during the regular season, so having the opportunity to during the summer is an invaluable experiences for the athletes.

“It just gives the players an opportunity to play against different players, not just playing the teams that they play in their area or in their classification,” Robert C. Byrd head coach Basil Lucas said. “I’ve been going down to the state tournament for 30 years now and I know those players that are playing in A thought ‘wow, what if I was playing against someone in AA’ or ‘could I play against that person from AAA?’ It gives them an opportunity to experience that.”

