The Basketball Tournament stage is set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’ll be a battle of the Virginias in the first round of The Basketball Tournament’s Charleston Regional. No. 1 seed Best Virginia is set to face No. 8 Virginia Dream on July 24th at 7 p.m. ET.

The full Mountaineer alumni team roster was released Tuesday. The most surprisingly name added to the list - Jevon Carter, joining the team as an assistant coach.

Should Best Virginia and Marshall’s alumni team Herd That win their first round matchups, the two West Virginia programs will meet in the second round of the regional.

Herd That plays Founding Fathers at 5 p.m. on July 24, right before Best Virginia.

