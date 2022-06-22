Connie Jean Pyles passed away on June 20, 2022. She was the daughter of late John Wesley Harker and Violet Ruth Harker. She was born April 23, 1938 in Plum Run, WV. Connie loved to bowl, crochet, clean, and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and family the most. She was a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Fairview, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; James Harker; and two children; Ronald Lee and Raymond Lynn. Surviving Connie are her children; Julia Owens of Fairview, WV, Cindy Bogard and husband Timothy of Bridgeport, WV, George Price, Jr and wife Toni of Grant Town WV, John Eric Pyles of Fairview, WV, siblings, Rev. Larry Harker and Mary Ellen of Barrackville, WV, Janet Ammons, and Danney of Fairview, WV; grandchildren, Stacey Owens and Joshua (Jana) Owens, Lisa Price, and Marla Long; great grandchildren, Lilaina Cavendish, Madison and Gavyn Owens, Zoey, Lexi, Hannah Summers, and Evan Currey; cousin, Karen Larew and husband Marvin; and great aunts, Ruby Toothman and Ruth Johnson. The family will receive friends at St. Paul Baptist Church, 403 Main Street in Fairview, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Paul Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Harker officiating. Interment will follow at Shuman Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

