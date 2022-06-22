Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire at the Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon.

The first call of the fire came in just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said the fire was on the porch and is “under control.”

There have not been reports of any injuries, officials said.

Responding agencies include the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and the Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments.

