Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire at the Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon.

The first call of the fire came in just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said the fire was on the porch and is “under control.”

There have not been reports of any injuries, officials said.

Responding agencies include the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and the Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.