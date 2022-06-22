Doug Goodwin era begins for Morgantown girls’ basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin is Morgantown girls’ basketball’s new head guy in charge, but he isn’t new. Goodwin has been working with the Mohigans in some capacity since 2004 and has worked under three coaches - Allan Collins, Adam Henkins and Jason White. All three taught him how to eventually lead this program.

“The dedication all three of them had for the program. That’s what I hope to continue on, definitely don’t want to see it slide downhill,” Goodwin said. “Really didn’t take much convincing for me to step in. I was excited about the job.”

Goodwin takes over a Mohigan team that finished the 2021-2022 season as the Class AAAA State Runner-Up, setting some big expectations for the season to come. This summer is providing a glimpse at what he has in his arsenal.

“I like the energy these kids bring. Every day they come in with energy and it’s nice, Goodwin said. “That helps me, that helps the entire team energy wise, everyone just gets moving.”

That runner-up trophy is already driving this team forward in summer three-week practices... and that’ll need to remain the case once the winter season gets closer.

“Always want my players to keep getting better, just want them to keep working hard. They know, state runner-up last year. They know what their goal is for this season,” Goodwin said. “Coming into November they’ve got to get in, be ready to roll and get out there.”

Goodwin has taken countless trips to Charleston for the state tournament, but making it back in his first year at the helm, and going all the way, would be special.

“That’d be very nice, we’d love to see that happen. We are deep this year, which is really good, so anybody on any given day could step up and help this group out,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to reach that goal next year and get back to the state title game.”

Above all else, Morgantown is home for Goodwin. Adding head coach to his plate just solidifies that even more.

“I’m a graduate of Morgantown High, played baseball here,” Goodwin said. “My wife and I are Red and Blue through and through, so this is where I want to be coaching.”

