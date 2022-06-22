Advertisement

Elderly man accused of soliciting teen in Nicholas County

Thakorbhai Patel
Thakorbhai Patel(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly man was charged after officers said he solicited what he believed to be an underage teen in Nicholas County.

Thakorbhai Patel, 76, was communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old teen on social media, according to a criminal complaint.

Patel allegedly asked the teen to “engage in sexual activities” during a conversation and set a meeting place at the Nicholas County Memorial Park.

After Patel changed the meeting location to a nearby gas station, officers said they were able to stop him.

According to the report, Patel told officers in a statement he communicated with who he was told to be a 14-year-old teen.

Patel has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

