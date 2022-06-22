Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An upper-level ridge and high-pressure system southwest of West Virginia is still pushing warm, stable air into the Mountain State. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-90s, feeling more like the upper-90s. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in air-conditioned places, and stay indoors this afternoon. Overall, we start today with sweltering heat. After 6 PM, a cold front pushes into NCWV and Pennsylvania and uses the heat and moisture to kickstart thunderstorms. The thunderstorms bring downpours at times, which could cause slick roads and even isolated flooding. We’ll likely see about 0.5″ of rain in some areas by the time the rain leaves. Some could even produce damaging winds and hail, which could cause problems. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV, and most of Pennsylvania, under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered, short-lived, severe storms are possible. So we are watching carefully, but make sure to tie down any outdoor items you have, as well as give yourself extra time on the roads tonight. After 10 PM, the rain fully leaves NCWV, leaving behind cloudy skies and some patchy fog. Winds will also be light and come from the north, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, once the storms leave, it’s a cloudy, calm night. Any leftover fog burns away by mid-morning tomorrow, and by the afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the mid-80s, which is average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and nice. Thereafter, temperatures are back on the rise on Friday into the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s on Friday and the low-90s over the weekend, as a high-pressure system out east and a low-pressure system out west push lots of warm air into our region. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool over the weekend. Skies will also be partly clear over the weekend. It’s not until Sunday that a cold front brings more showers and thunderstorms into our area. In short, today will be hot and stormy, tomorrow will be seasonable and nice, and this weekend will be hot.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: We start with partly clear skies and southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, feeling like the upper-90s in some areas, thanks to the humidity. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or air-conditioned places, and if you can, stay indoors during the afternoon. After 6 PM, showers and thunderstorms begin pushing into our area, some of which bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. So we are watching carefully. The rain leaves by 10 PM. Overall, expect a hot afternoon and stormy evening. High: 92.

Tonight: Any leftover rain is gone after 10 PM, leaving behind a mix of clouds and some patchy fog during the overnight hours. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures drop into the mid-60s. Overall, a warm, cloudy night. Low: 64.

Thursday: Any leftover patchy fog leaves during the mid-morning hours. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the low-80s, much cooler than the past few days and within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a seasonable, sunny afternoon. High: 83.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, another seasonable, sunny afternoon. High: 85.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.