Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 22nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! We have storms heading our way and these are expected to be strong to severe. Severe thunderstorms watches are in effect for our whole area till 10 PM. Once the storms move in, those watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings. Since the storms are moving in from the northwest, Monongalia and Marion Counties will be the first to see any active weather. Strong, gusty winds, large hail and heavy downpours are expected. Please take care on the roads up till 10 PM and you can always download our First Alert Weather App to get real-time updates on any changes to watches or warnings.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with plenty of fog, but then that will burn off to a beautiful sunny day. As we move into the weekend, temperatures will begin rising again and by the end of the weekend, we’ll be back to seeing storms.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers early, then AM fog: Low: 63

Thursday: AM fog, then sunny: High 84

Friday: Sunny: High 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 91

