Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 22nd, 2022

Severe storms tonight and a beautiful day tomorrow!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! We have storms heading our way and these are expected to be strong to severe. Severe thunderstorms watches are in effect for our whole area till 10 PM. Once the storms move in, those watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings. Since the storms are moving in from the northwest, Monongalia and Marion Counties will be the first to see any active weather. Strong, gusty winds, large hail and heavy downpours are expected. Please take care on the roads up till 10 PM and you can always download our First Alert Weather App to get real-time updates on any changes to watches or warnings.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with plenty of fog, but then that will burn off to a beautiful sunny day. As we move into the weekend, temperatures will begin rising again and by the end of the weekend, we’ll be back to seeing storms.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers early, then AM fog: Low: 63

Thursday: AM fog, then sunny: High 84

Friday: Sunny: High 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 91

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified
Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison...
One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79
George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Convective outlook for today, June 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 22, 2022
sweat tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2022
Expected highs for today, June 21, 2022
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 21, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | June 20, 2022