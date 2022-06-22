Local football programs sharpen skills at WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four local programs - Bridgeport, University, Morgantown and Fairmont Senior - participated in Wednesday’s WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp, sharpening up their skills during the summer three-week period.

All four programs made postseason appearance last season with Fairmont Senior going the deepest in Class AA and winning the state championship for the second year in a row.

“It’s definitely helping our passing game. I don’t know if we struggled on defense, but a little on the secondary. That wasn’t our strength last year and this is definitely going to help bring that all together,” Bridgeport senior quarterback Anthony Spatafore said. “We just want to build our team. We’re really doing everything as a team this year.”

The three-week period is about halfway over for most schools in the state.

“It lets us work together and get all of our timing down. It’s really important with Luke being a first-year starter. He started some games last year, but it’s really important for him to get to know us and know how we run so we can throw the ball and play where we need it,” University senior tight end and defensive end Noah Braham said. “This facility is really nice, it’s the best around. It’s the only Power Five team in the state. There’s nothing like it here. It’s a really good opportunity to be able to come out and play in fields like this.”

