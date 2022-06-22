Local woman attends national community service conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local woman is taking her community service to a national stage.

Lucy Godwin founded the Beverly Bookmobile in Randolph County as a way to keep kids learning throughout the summer.

She and her team transformed a retired school bus into a safe-haven for learning.

Now, she is being recognized for her work as the first ever Multiplying Good Celebration of Service in Indianapolis.

Lucy Godwin, this month's Jefferson Award winner (WDTV)

We caught up with her to ask about how she wants to inspire the next generation.

“One of the main goals of the bookmobile is to inspire young people not only to read and enjoy learning, but also to connect and to come together as a community,” Godwin said. “So I hope by seeing their teachers and other staff members from schools volunteering their time, that they might be inspired to do the same.”

The Beverly Bookmobile is running on Mondays throughout the summer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.