Advertisement

Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA(WVVA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Stuart R. Moore, 50 of Oak Hill, WV, died at the scene, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The mine is still closed Wednesday. Inspectors are still at the scene, with interviews expected to be wrapped up by later in the day.

The last death within the Virginia Mineral Mining Industry was in 2018.

EARLIER STORY: The person who died in Monday’s emergency at the Lime Plant mine in Giles County was 50 years old and had been working for Lhoist for nine weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The entrapment occurred within Level 7 of the mine. Operations will resume when the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and Virginia Department of Energy give their approval.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Energy were at the mine site Tuesday evening and will be going back Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison...
One person life-flighted following vehicle fire on I-79
George Hess
Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
Lost Creek fire
Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Senator Manchin plans to vote against Biden’s gas tax holiday
Medicaid reimbursement rates to be increased for ambulance services
She will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal...
Gov. Justice announces leader of state’s new DC office
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase