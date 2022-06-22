Morgantown’s Jamison named PBR Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Aaron Jamison is not just one of the best, he’s the best.

Jamison was named the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Player of the Year after his junior season, a season where he put up the numbers to earn an honor of this nature. The outfielder batted .396 on the year (8 2B, 5 3B, 14 HR) with 44 RBI and six stolen bases.

Jamison is committed to West Virginia University, having verbally committed to the program in September 2019.

