On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Neandrew Ester Knight was suddenly laid to rest. Neandrew, 43, born October 27, 1978, in Pensacola, FL is survived by wife and life partner of 18 years, Kara Constable, and son, Adrien Marley Constable-Knight, 13, of Fairmont. Neandrew is also survived by his mother, Jeannette Williamson, 66, of Tampa, FL and was the second oldest of five brothers, Richard Knight, 49, of Pensacola, FL, William Braswell of Pensacola, FL, Brett Williamson, 32, of Savannah, GA, and Chadd Williamson, 29, of Port Richard, GA. He is survived by several aunties and cousins with family roots in Pensacola, FL. Neandrew, with great privilege, was raised a child of the Navy by stepfather and Master Chief Bill Williamson of Tampa, FL. Neandrew was well traveled and spent time overseas. He spent his middle school years in Scotland before coming back to the States, graduating from Northeastern High in Elizabeth City, NC, where he excelled in basketball. Neandrew was a Muslim by faith and took great pride in his teachings. He was so many things to so many different people. He had a magnetic personality and people gravitated toward him. He was a great mind and philosopher. He was very passionate and he loved his family. He touched a lot of lives in his short time in Fairmont. Neandrew was very selfless and gave his last to help those in need. He found joy in cooking. He worked in many restaurants and was promoted to manager at Red Lobster in Jacksonville and Applebees in Fairmont. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially basketball. He enjoyed playing videogames with his son, Adrien, and listening to music. Above all, Neandrew enjoyed being a good friend. “Allahumma innii as-aluka ilman naafia, wa rizqon thoyyibaa, wa amalan mutaqobbalaa” O God, forgive him, take care of him, glorify his dwelling place, extend his grace, bathe him with ice water and dew, cleanse of all errors as a clean white cloth from the filth, substitute for him a better place of residence his stay, the better family of his family, the better partner of his partner, and keep him from the torture of the grave. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.