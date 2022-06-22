Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.

The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night:

  • Barbour
  • Braxton
  • Brooke
  • Calhoun
  • Doddridge
  • Gilmer
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Lewis
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • Monongalia
  • Ohio
  • Pleasants
  • Pocahontas
  • Preston
  • Randolph
  • Ritchie
  • Roane
  • Taylor
  • Tucker
  • Tyler
  • Upshur
  • Webster
  • Wetzel
  • Wirt
  • Wood

