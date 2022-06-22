Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.

The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night:

Barbour

Braxton

Brooke

Calhoun

Doddridge

Gilmer

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Lewis

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Monongalia

Ohio

Pleasants

Pocahontas

Preston

Randolph

Ritchie

Roane

Taylor

Tucker

Tyler

Upshur

Webster

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.