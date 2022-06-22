Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.
The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night:
- Barbour
- Braxton
- Brooke
- Calhoun
- Doddridge
- Gilmer
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Lewis
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mason
- Monongalia
- Ohio
- Pleasants
- Pocahontas
- Preston
- Randolph
- Ritchie
- Roane
- Taylor
- Tucker
- Tyler
- Upshur
- Webster
- Wetzel
- Wirt
- Wood
