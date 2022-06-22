Advertisement

State Auditor has concerns with SEC Green Energy Plan

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Auditor is voicing his opposition to a proposed federal climate change policy.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, along with officials from other states, wrote a letter to the SEC.

It’s in response to the Commission’s proposed Climate Change Disclosure Rule.

The rule would require public companies to report on climate risks, like natural disasters, even if they haven’t happened.

McCuskey says the rule will politicize the agency and goes beyond its power.

“It is inherently political that an inherently political mission that will do nothing to further the trust that American and West Virginian investors have in their government and its ability to provide unbiased information about the companies they’re investing in,” McCuskey said.

McCuskey says there are already other government agencies that do this job.

He also says it would needlessly cost hundreds of millions of dollars to implement.

