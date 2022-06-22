State Officials: Only 21% of parents strongly plan to vaccinate kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The approval of vaccines for kids 5 and under is great news to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but some state officials are not optimistic about getting shots in arms.

The State Public Interest Communications Lab estimates that the amount of parents who are almost certainly going to get their kids vaccinated is only about 21%.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says that it’s important to make sure parents are comfortable and get all their questions about the vaccine from reliable sources.

“I would encourage parents who have questions to talk to their health care providers about specific questions,” Dr. Amjad said. “The vaccines are safe. They’ve been approved by multiple advisory committees. And also we want to remind parents who get COVID we still don’t know all the long term effects in adults and even children at this time.”

Officials went on to remind parents that children under 3 years of age cannot go to pharmacies to get the vaccine.

