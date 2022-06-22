Advertisement

Structure fire destroys Clarksburg Mission’s porch

Clarksburg Mission's porch destroyed in fire on June 22.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Fire Department and other local agencies responded to a structure fire at the Clarksburg Mission on June 22.

Residents and mission staff exited the building promptly when they noticed that the building’s porch was on fire.

The fire department was able to put out the fire, and there was no internal damage.

Executive Director of the mission Lou Ortenzio said they believed that a cigarette started the fire.

He told us the mission had planned to do some painting and other building beautification with money they recently fundraised.

However, a new porch would be a priority, as the porch was used a lot by residents.

“It’s an area for folks to get off and be in a garden area, a green space, and relax undercover there on the deck,” Ortenzio explained.

He added that he was happy no one was injured in the fire.

