Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a homicide that occurred last month.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Cleotis Cortez-Paul Epps, Jr., 42, of Harper Woods, Michigan, on Wednesday for First-Degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and/or distribute a controlled substance in Monongalia County.

Officers say Epps is scheduled to be arraigned today in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

Deputies say a warrant for First-Degree murder and felony conspiracy has been issued for Arlo Whiteoak Romano, 42, of Morgantown.

Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said they encountered Romano at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday night at the BFS located off of Fairchance Road during a suspicious person call.

Romano left the scene in a vehicle and a short time later fled on foot to a wooden area off Burch Hollow Road in Monongalia County, according to authorities.

Romano is a white male, 5′10″, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a tee-shirt, shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Below are photos of Romano provided to 5 News by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Arlo Whiteoak Romano (Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Arlo Whiteoak Romano (Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions searched the area overnight for several hours and the search is continuing.

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him. Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Romano can call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260. Callers can remain anonymous.

On May 7, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Round Bottom Road in Morgantown for a report of a dead body in the roadway.

The victim was identified as Matthew D. Moore, 46, of Morgantown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.